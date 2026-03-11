Siemens bets on private capex revival in India, sees local businesses leapfrog to AI-led automation

CPO Koerte was unequivocal: "I think you [India] will take major steps at the same time. You would not go into the deterministic automation level, but maybe you already go the autonomous way. But that's AI-empowered." He added pointedly that India's openness to AI adoption gives it an edge over more mature industrial economies. "When it comes to the adoption of AI, I see it clearly—US, China, India—as very open to embracing that. I see the ones you mentioned earlier—Europe, Germany, and Japan—actually not leading."