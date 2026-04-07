India's smartphone market hit by massive price hikes: Vivo, Samsung, Oppo rates jump up to 40%.

No respite

“Most of the current price hikes are due to rising memory chip costs, while some of it is due to rising commodity costs such as plastic used for moulding in phones, due to the West Asia war. As per emails that we are receiving, brands have informed that there is no near-term respite, and further price hikes are likely as memory chip prices are unlikely to reduce before the first half of 2027,” Lakhyani said.