NEW DELHI: India’s gadget buyers are shunning inexpensive smartwatches, a category that saw a massive surge in demand until two years ago. A lack of customer enthusiasm for barebone alternatives to the benchmark Apple Watch as well as existing buyers finding them unworthy of a second-time purchase, have caused smartwatch sales in the country to drop to its lowest in sales volumes and revenue in four calendar years.
India's budget smartwatch bubble bursts: Sales plummet, innovation lags
SummaryThe market for low-cost smartwatches, which saw a massive surge, is now contracting sharply. Companies rebadge white-label products with no real upgrades, leaving customers disinterested.
