Companies
India’s smartwatch buyers don't want them anymore because they're too cheap
Shouvik Das 5 min read 13 Aug 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Summary
- After three straight years of meteoric growth that led the average smartwatch price in India to drop by over 60%, domestic brands are stuck in their own trap of negligible margins and a ‘too-cheap’ brand impression.
New Delhi: Since December 2018, despite the pandemic, economic volatility and weak demand for gadgets, one segment of the electronics market continued to grow: smartwatches.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less