Tata Steel, India's second-largest steelmaker, aims to source half of its iron ore requirements from captive mines after 2030, down from 100% now, as steep premiums in mine auctions make relying only on leased blocks economically unviable—prompting the company to consider open-market purchases and imports to secure ore.
Tata Steel to source at least half its ore from captive mines after leases end 2030: CEO T.V. Narendran
SummaryTata Steel aims to source half of its iron ore from captive mines after 2030, down from the current 100%—marking a change in strategy due to rising auction prices. The company is also working on overseas sourcing and recycling operations, although higher market dependency may raise costs.
Tata Steel, India's second-largest steelmaker, aims to source half of its iron ore requirements from captive mines after 2030, down from 100% now, as steep premiums in mine auctions make relying only on leased blocks economically unviable—prompting the company to consider open-market purchases and imports to secure ore.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More