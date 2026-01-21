Tech Mahindra's $500m-plus Telefónica deal, one of its biggest ever deal wins
Tech Mahindra has won a $500 million-plus, five-year deal from Telefónica O2—its biggest-ever contract in Europe—bolstering CEO Mohit Joshi’s turnaround push as telecom growth revives.
