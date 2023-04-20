India turns ‘a big prize’ for Netflix as price cut pays off2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 12:46 AM IST
- Engagement in India grew nearly 30% year-on-year, while foreign exchange neutral revenue growth accelerated to 24% in 2022 from 19% in 2021, the company said.
NEW DELHI : In December 2021, US streaming platform Netflix reduced prices for its India subscription plans by 20-60%, in an attempt to reach more customers. The move has clearly helped the company, earlier seen as a premium service in the country: Engagement in India grew nearly 30% year-on-year, while foreign exchange neutral revenue growth accelerated to 24% in 2022 from 19% in 2021, the company said.
