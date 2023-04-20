NEW DELHI : In December 2021, US streaming platform Netflix reduced prices for its India subscription plans by 20-60%, in an attempt to reach more customers. The move has clearly helped the company, earlier seen as a premium service in the country: Engagement in India grew nearly 30% year-on-year, while foreign exchange neutral revenue growth accelerated to 24% in 2022 from 19% in 2021, the company said.

“India is a big prize because it’s an enormous population of entertainment-loving people and we have to have the product they love. So, we are doing the creative part and getting the pricing better and there’s always lots of promise to continue to grow in India. It is a very specific market in terms of (the fact that) they like local content, but also you are seeing their local content is travelling more than ever," Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive officer said during an earnings call.

Citing period drama RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, both of which streamed on the service after their theatrical release, as hits, Sarandos said the content opportunity continues to expand along with the platform’s ability to access the market. “We can do quite well in India. We are a long way from that, we are still investing in it and I think that we will ultimately do great in India," Sarandos added.

Netflix’s mobile-only plan, priced at ₹199 per month earlier, now costs ₹149. Similarly, the basic plan allowing access to all content on any one device is priced at ₹199 versus ₹499 earlier. The platform has announced period drama Heeramandi, Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, returning seasons of Delhi Crime, Mismatched, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory and She besides originals with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma. Learning from the success of lower pricing in India, Netflix reduced prices in 116 more countries in the January-March quarter. “While they represented less than 5% of our FY22 revenue, we believe that increased adoption in these markets will help to maximize our revenue longer term," the company said in a letter to shareholders.