Startups take the DMart playbook to smalltown India—investors like the idea

Last week, India’s test cricket captain Shubman Gill was part of a ₹100-crore investment into a supermarket chain that counts Kadapa, a small city in Andhra Pradesh with a population of under 500,000, as its biggest market.

SuperK, which sells groceries at affordable prices similar to that at DMart, Vishal Mega Mart, and Reliance Retail’s Smart Bazaar, attracted other marquee investors as well—Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal’s 3State Ventures, and CaratLane founder Mithun Sacheti.

Other similar value-retail chains Apna Mart, Citykart and Aap ka Bazar that are focused on small-town India and have quick-commerce and technology-led operations at their core have also caught the eye of venture capital investors.

Nandan Nilekani’s investment firm Fundamentum Partnership, Accel, and Peak XV Partners invested $25 million (nearly ₹220 crore) in Bengaluru-based Apna Mart in March. Citykart, which sells affordable apparel and home furnishings, secured ₹538 crore from TPG NewQuest and A91 Partners in May.

“The market for grocery in India is massive and it’s clear that just one model will not work," said Ashish Kumar, co-founder and general partner at Fundamentum Partnership. “While quick-commerce operates well in high-demand and dense urban areas, value-focused retail in a mix of offline and online commerce will continue to thrive in smaller towns."

Moreover, startups entering the value-retail space bring freshness into a segment dominated by decade-old players, especially in small towns, he added.

Key Takeaways Value retail is booming in small-town India, driven by rising aspirations, smartphone penetration, and demand for affordable, branded essentials.

Supermarket startups like SuperK and Apna Mart are disrupting the market with tech-enabled, omnichannel models and smaller, flexible store formats.

Venture capital is flowing into this segment, with investors backing the potential to serve “Bharat” more efficiently than legacy players like DMart or Vishal Mega Mart.

SuperK is focused on small towns where value retail is not only familiar, but also sees growing interest from consumers who are willing to try new, affordable and convenient options, co-founder Anil Thontepu told Mint. SuperK operates 130 stores on a franchisee model across 80 towns in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Aap ka Bazar, a Delhi-based value retailer that started as a traditional family-run business with a single outlet in Dwarka, is expanding across the national capital region, with ambitions to cover all of North India in 3-4 years, according to co-founder Varun Agrawal.

The company, started in 2005 by Agarwal’s uncle, is receiving interest from angel investors and boutique VC firms, he said. “The long-term plan is to cover all of India. But we’re not in a hurry. We would like to reach the major pin codes in the north first," Agrawal told Mint.

The opportunity in smalltown India

Value retail in India has experienced strong momentum in recent years, with the market projected to jump from $111 billion in 2022-23 to $170 billion in FY26, according to a report by Wazir Advisors.

Notably, the perception of value retail has evolved—from being associated with cheap and low-quality offerings to representing affordable, high-utility, and aspirational products.

“This is being driven by rising aspirations in tier 2 to 4 towns, price-sensitive urban consumers, and a clear gap between unorganized retail and large-format players," said Mani Singhal, managing director and co-leader ofconsumer and retail practice at consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal. “Venture capital is chasing this momentum, seeing potential in building scaled, tech-enabled platforms that serve the ‘Bharat’ customer efficiently."

According to a recent report by market researcher Kantar, consumers in smaller towns and rural areas are taking a fancy to branded goods, while unbranded packaged consumer goods are finding more takers in cities. India’s small towns are rural markets are, in fact, making up for a slowdown in urban consumption.

“There are bullish trends on semi-urban and rural demand, and the rising preference for branded basics in apparel, footwear, and home essentials," Singhal said. “Smartphone penetration and the emergence of social commerce are also accelerating omni-channel behaviours, even in tier 3 and beyond."

Meanwhile, DMart, operated by Avenue Supermarts Ltd, made a subdued start to FY26 as margin pressures and soft discretionary spending dragged down its performance in the April-June quarter.

Quick and loyal

Value-retail startups are not just expanding their store count in small towns but are also banking on an omnichannel approach to capture demand, before quick-commerce platforms like Eternal Ltd’s Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart launch largescale operations in these markets.

Moreover, the small size of value-retail stores makes it easy for these startups to set up more stores in an area, and faster, a feat D-Mart and Vishal Mega Mart cannot achieve given their huge supermarket formats.

SuperK has also introduced a monthly subscription programme of ₹399, offering discounts on purchases above a certain threshold.

“A lot of the membership plans are personalized to suit purchase patterns of households that tend to vary every month. Shop owners are also incentivized to recommend add-on or combo products at the time of check-out to bring maximum value for money," SuperK’s Thontepu said.

Aap ka Bazar, which earns about 10% of its revenue from online sales, recently introduced a pilot for sub-30 minute deliveries in Delhi. With a lean team of delivery personnel, the firm is using its offline stores as hubs, cutting costs involved in setting up dark stores or warehouses.

However, legacy players are catching up with the quick-commerce wave.

D-Mart now offers delivery in 4-6 hours for orders made through its app. Last year, Vishal Mega Mart launched a pilot to offer delivery of products available at a user’s nearest stores.

“Large players have significant strengths in cost structure, supply chain networks, and scale of operations. However, their formats are not always nimble or suited to all geographies," said Alvarez and Marsal’s Singhal. “Startups that target underpenetrated micro-markets, adopt smaller and more flexible store formats (such as 2,000-5,000 sq.ft.), and refresh merchandise faster can build a competitive edge."

“Rather than going head-to-head," he added, “the opportunity lies in tapping into the fragmented and underserved parts of a rapidly growing market."

