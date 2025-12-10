Inside India's wealth-management paradox: More clients, less profit, how managers are dealing with it
Apoorva Ajith 5 min read 10 Dec 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
As competition intensifies in India's wealth management sector, firms are expanding their workforce and offerings to attract high-net-worth clients. Despite projected growth, net income margins are under pressure as costs rise and regulatory changes affect profitability.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Strained net income margins has pushed Indian wealth management firms to accelerate expansion even as rising operating costs, dropping fees, hard-as-nails competition, and frequent regulatory changes erode profitability across the sector.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story