Weight-loss drugs are reshaping the snack shelf—one bite at a time

When Aakash started on diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro earlier this year, he had to drastically change his diet. The 28-year-old, who has been diagnosed with type-2 diabetes, said the drug quickly lowered his appetite. But “I immediately feel nausea if I eat over my appetite".

Over the course of six months, Aakash had to learn not just control his portion sizes but also improve the quality of his diet by including more fibre and protein to avoid losing muscle mass (a side effect of the drug). This meant eliminating highly processed junk food.

“What I fed myself was still my choice, and that is what had to change by my own sheer will and a general sense of wanting to improve and accepting what is healthy," Aakash said, asking to be identified by a single name. He lost over 19 kg in 6 months.

Aakash is not alone. People prescribed diabetes and obesity drugs like Mounjaro, Wegovy and Ozempic lose drastic weight in short periods, but have to maintain it with a complete lifestyle shift. This wave has now reached India, home to a massive population of diabetics.

These drugs belong to a class of medications known as GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide-1, a natural hormone that helps regulate blood sugar and gives a sense of fullness, making them popular for their weight-loss properties.

While these drugs have generated a buzz, they are expensive, putting them beyond reach for many. That, however, could change when the formulation behind Wegovy and Ozempic goes off patent in March, which could see prices drop by more than 80% as domestic drug companies set out to manufacture copycat weight-loss drugs. (Ozempic hasn’t been cleared for use in India yet.)