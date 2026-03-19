India’s weight-loss drug market is on the verge of a price shake-up.
Dr Reddy’s, Sun, Zydus ready semaglutide generics, weight loss drug's prices expected to halve in India
SummaryYour Ozempic is set to get cheaper. But with over 50 brands of the same molecule hitting the market this year, which one will be a crowd favourite? Mint decodes.
India’s weight-loss drug market is on the verge of a price shake-up.
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