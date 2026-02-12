As EU wines get cheaper, Fratelli braces for a tougher fight on Indian shelves
As India opens its wine market to Europe, Fratelli Vineyards' founder warns of tougher competition from imported wines. The company will focus on premium products, with a notable growth in its luxury portfolio and plans for a vineyard hospitality venture.
As India prepares to cut steep import duties on European wines under the trade deal signed with the European Union (EU) last month, Indian wine brands say they are bracing for tougher competition from imported labels that could soon be priced closer to Indian bottles.