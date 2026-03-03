Wipro Ltd faces an annual dent up to $100 million as American cosmetics brand, Estée Lauder, has shifted the Bengaluru tech services company's share of work in a half-billion dollar, five-year deal to Accenture Plc.
Wipro to lose upto $100mn business as Accenture wins work from cosmetics major Estée Lauder
SummaryWipro Ltd is set to lose up to $100 million annually as Estée Lauder transfers some of its IT operations to Accenture. This shift raises questions about Wipro's growth strategy under CEO Srini Pallia and highlights the competitive landscape driven by AI advancements.
