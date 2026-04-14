Shares of health and nutrition products maker Zydus Wellness have climbed more than 25% in the last one months even as the company's profits show the strain of new launches and overseas acquisitions but its CEO's focus is elsewhere: stay ahead of consumer expectations, not lag them.
Mint Interview | Ignore the noise, focus on consumers, says Zydus Wellness CEO amidst stock rally
SummaryShares of the company have jumped 25% in the last month despite posting losses in the last two quarters but its CEO Tarun Arora is nonchalant about it — instead is focused on staying ahead of consumer expectations. In this interview, Arora talks of his outlook for the company and new businesses.
Shares of health and nutrition products maker Zydus Wellness have climbed more than 25% in the last one months even as the company's profits show the strain of new launches and overseas acquisitions but its CEO's focus is elsewhere: stay ahead of consumer expectations, not lag them.
About the Author
Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.
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