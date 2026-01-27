India-EU FTA may lower costs of novel drugs for Indian patients, medical equipment
Summary
The deal will reduce tariffs on pharmaceutical exports from Europe to India to zero from 11% for almost all products. This will also reduce input costs for specialized raw material that Indian firms import from Europe.
India’s landmark free trade deal with the European Union, finalised on Tuesday, includes significant tariff cuts on exports of pharmaceutical products as well as optical, medical and surgical equipment from Europe to India.
