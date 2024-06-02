India-Maldives relation: EaseMyTrip stands firm on halting bookings, says 'our nationalistic approach won't change'
Rejecting accusations of Kerala Congress, EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti has clarified that company is firm on halting the bookings to Maldives and immediate action was taken after some booking took place on the platform.
Even though the relations between India and Maldives are slowly returning to normal after Maldivian foreign minister Moosa Zameer's visit to India, EaseMyTrip on Saturday said that it remains firm on halting bookings, adding, that the nationalistic approach won't change.