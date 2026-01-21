IndiaMART to step up tech investments over two years after strong Q3: CEO Dinesh Agarwal
IndiaMART’s long-term growth strategy now involves prioritising AI-driven tools to enhance operational efficiency and supplier retention. The company is also exploring quick-commerce partnerships and stepping up efforts to deepen its footprint in southern India even as competition revs up.
BENGALURU: Riding a sharp jump in December-quarter earnings, B2B e-commerce marketplace IndiaMART is gearing up to invest in technology over the next two years, doubling down on AI-led automation and platform upgrades to turn leads into customers and improve supplier relations, a top executive told Mint on Wednesday.