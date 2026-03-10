New Delhi: Nadeem Bari Husain, a frail, wrinkly man, sits leisurely at his home in Seelampur, Delhi, as he slowly types “PVC pipe sellers in Delhi IndiaMART” into his son’s laptop. It’s a simple query, the kind he has relied on for years, scrolling through listings, calling numbers and shortlisting suppliers the old way.
Ghosted by the bot: Why IndiaMART is desperate to be visible on ChatGPT
SummaryUsers are increasingly asking chatbots what to buy, where to buy it and at what price. IndiaMART has dragged OpenAI to court, arguing that its exclusion from such results on ChatGPT has had a catastrophic impact on its business.
