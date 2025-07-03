Affluent shoppers ditch the pricey designer wear for affordable chic
New Delhi: India's young and affluent shoppers are increasingly opting for multiple, more affordable outfits for special occasions rather than a single, expensive designer piece of clothing that mostly sits in the wardrobe. The trend has spawned new brands while compelling established designers to expand their collections.