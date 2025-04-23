Companies
Indian art is having its breakout moment. Here's who's driving it
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 23 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Three record-breaking auctions in New York and Mumbai have vaulted Indian modern art into global headlines. But the real story is what’s fuelling the boom: a younger, savvier generation of collectors, institutional heft, and a reimagined market on the rise.
Indian art is having its breakout moment—and a new generation of collectors, curators and market makers is leading the charge.
