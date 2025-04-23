Indian art is having its breakout moment. Here's who's driving it

“The surge in demand is being driven by the onset of a new crop of collectors, not just the older well-heeled ones but even a younger lot who have equal love for the masters as well as the globally renowned lot of mid-career masters," said Delhi-based independent critic and curator Uma Nair. While Husain, Raza and Mehta remain anchors of the market, contemporary names like Jitish Kallat, Atul Dodiya and Bharti Kher are also drawing attention.