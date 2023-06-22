Indian banks enter the QR Code battle. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank join ICICI bank in the race for merchant dominance: Report1 min read 22 Jun 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Major banks in India, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, are entering the QR code market by introducing their own codes at merchant establishments. ICICI Bank's merchant-focused InstaBiz app has 1.5 million active users, with HDFC Bank's SmartHub Vyapar app surpassing one mn downloads.
Country's major banks are reportedly entering the QR code battlefield by introducing their own QR codes at merchant establishments. According to a report by Economic Times, ICICI Bank has already taken the lead by utilizing its merchant-oriented InstaBiz app, while HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are catching up with the competition.
