Urban India's spending appetite is back, but cautious
Suneera Tandon 5 min read 15 Oct 2025, 09:25 pm IST
The upcoming festivals and easing prices are nudging households to loosen their wallets, even as job-related anxiety threatens to temper the mood.
New Delhi: A calmer inflation outlook and recent tax relief have given India’s urban consumers room to breathe, and to spend. Deloitte’s latest consumer survey shows a rebound in discretionary spending, especially in leisure, restaurants, electronics and household goods. The upcoming festivals and easing prices are nudging households to loosen their wallets, even as job-related anxiety threatens to temper the mood.
