“The overall mood from Navratri and post-GST cuts has been quite upbeat. We have seen a surge in walk-ins (8–10%) in our malls. Electronics posted the biggest growth due to GST reduction. Electronics retailers have grown around 30% compared to the last festive season," said Abhishek Bansal, executive director at New Delhi based Pacific Development Corp that operates Pacific Malls in north India. “Department stores and premium apparel brands have reduced inventory by 5–10%; since 45% of their inventory has seen an increase in price, there is no GST uplift as such, but business has been good."