Indian equities deserve higher FII allocation, but valuations stretched

Edited excerpts:

Many global brokerages have downgraded India amid inflation-related worries due to the war. What is your sense?

The business and the stock have to be separated. India as a business looks great. But the stock itself, the valuation of our index is not that attractive. When I look at India it looks good as a business and one would want to be allocated to it. But would I buy it at this price with the Nifty 50 trading at 21 times? The S&P500 trades at 24 times earnings, with globally dominant companies growing faster. For example, Google’s Cloud Revenue grew 63%. Meta’s number of impressions grew 19%. China (though not easily comparable) trades at 10 times earnings with decent growth. Currently, it is tough for India to compete for an allocation in a global portfolio.