Indian exporters are looking at overseas entities and dual operating structures as geopolitical volatility complicates cross-border payment settlements, said Nagesh Devata, senior vice president for APAC at payment platform Payoneer, in an interview.
Indian exporters look abroad to manage payment risks
SummaryIndian exporters are setting up overseas entities in markets like Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, and the US to manage payment flows and reduce risks amid the US-Israel-Iran war-led geopolitical volatility.
Indian exporters are looking at overseas entities and dual operating structures as geopolitical volatility complicates cross-border payment settlements, said Nagesh Devata, senior vice president for APAC at payment platform Payoneer, in an interview.
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