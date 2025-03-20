Companies
The triple dilemma over India’s healthcare BPOs
Jas Bardia 5 min read 20 Mar 2025, 05:25 AM IST
SummarySagility, Indegene and IKS rely heavily on North America for most of their revenue and their recent stock performance has been poor amid competition from larger IT firms and potential regulatory changes.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A laser-sharp focus on the US market in a world being reshaped by artificial intelligence has cast shadows over three Indian tech services companies catering to healthcare and life sciences companies.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less