Indian internet businesses are a double-edged investment

In this current cycle, retail investors have found themselves at the receiving end of these nuances. Amid the sharp fall in share prices, the consolidated holding of retail investors has increased in Paytm, Zomato and Ease My Trip. Given the movement in share prices, this means retail investors have been buying at higher levels, and have seen value erosion. In Nykaa and PolicyBazaar, their holding has declined, though only marginally. It has also declined in CarTrade, but this was also the internet business where their holding was the highest.