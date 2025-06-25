Indian investment banks doled out record bonuses this year as a surge in deal activity drove fees to an all-time high last fiscal, according to headhunters and bankers.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Axis Capital, Avendus Capital, and JM Financial, among others, have handed out million-dollar ( ₹8-9 crore) bonuses to their top brass, the industry insiders told Mint, speaking on the condition of anonymity as the compensation data is private.

“The top domestic banks have seen record revenue levels in the last financial year and the bonuses that get announced in June have been phenomenal with top honchos making around 250-300% of their annual comps in bonuses," a headhunter said.

A bumper year of dealmaking kept investment bankers busy last fiscal. Hyundai Motors India Ltd, Swiggy Ltd, Ola Electric Ltd, Firstcry (operated by Brainbees Solutions Ltd), among others, went public. Private equity investors exited or sold part of their stakes in several Indian companies. Consolidation in industrials, consumer and financial services sectors spurred a wave of M&As.