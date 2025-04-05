Companies
India’s Big Five IT firms were looking forward to rebound. Now all bets are off.
Summary
- Although Trump’s tariffs do not directly target India’s $283 billion IT services sector, his retaliatory action has created additional uncertainty in terms of tech spending for some of the world’s largest companies.
India’s Big Five information technology services companies will be in a tricky position when they kick-start their earnings season next week, although the sector isn’t directly affected by US President Donald Trump’s retaliatory tariffs.
