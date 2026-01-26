Indian IT’s mega deals spike on AI push, but there’s not much to celebrate yet
Jas Bardia 5 min read 26 Jan 2026, 05:30 am IST
Summary
TCS, Cognizant and Infosys reported billion-dollar contracts but analysts say Fortune companies are reducing the number of IT vendors they work with to reduce their long-term software services costs.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s top offshoring firms just reported a prolific quarter of billion-dollar contracts, but that also signalled a stark new reality for the $283-billion sector: an intensifying race among the country's largest software services providers to grab each other's share.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story