Indian IT eyes return to on-site model, but with a talent and cost twist

“The (employee) pyramid was built for a pre-AI world. Frontier certified engineers who design for agentic outcomes and the frontier business operators who own them are a new kind of professional, trained from day one to turn AI capability into business reality. The most important innovation of this decade will not come from AI. It will come from empowering every worker to use it,” said Thirumala Arohi, head of learning and development at Cognizant, in a company statement on 1 June.