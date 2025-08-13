Too small or too soon? Sonata, Happiest Minds follow Accenture, IBM; start segregating AI business revenue
Sonata predicts AI will make up 20% of its revenue in three years, while Happiest Minds showcases impressive growth in its GenAI segment. What does this mean for the future of AI in the IT landscape?
Almost two years after Accenture Plc started quantifying business from AI, two small Indian information technology service companies have taken the lead in declaring or projecting revenue from the technology that has upended businesses globally. Analysts are divided over whether such disclosures are relevant or premature.