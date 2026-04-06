Indian IT firms face subdued fourth quarter as war, AI concerns persist; weak rupee helps earnings

By Haripriya Suresh and Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, April 6 (Reuters) - Top Indian information technology firms are set to report another lacklustre quarter, with revenue and profit seen rising around 10% year-on-year largely on a weaker rupee rather than underlying growth, seven brokerages said.

Uncertainties due to wars, weak discretionary spending and concerns around artificial intelligence will keep weighing on client budgets, making the revenue forecast for the next fiscal year a key focus for investors, they added.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCLTech and other software services exporters are due to report fourth quarter results starting April 9.

"We expect limited deal win surprises, patchy ex-BFSI growth and slow start to (the first half of 2027) on macro/gen AI uncertainty," Ambit Capital analysts said in a preview note.

The Indian rupee fell 4% against the U.S. dollar during the March quarter, and slid to record low levels.

Software services companies typically benefit as they bill in foreign currencies while incurring most costs in rupees, inflating profits when dollar revenues are converted.

The $315 billion sector, employing about 5.9 million people, last reported double-digit revenue growth in the March 2023 quarter. Since then, demand has softened as clients cut discretionary spending, deal cycles lengthened, and spending shifted towards cost optimisation and AI-led projects.

Infosys and HCLTech are likely to provide annual revenue forecasts of a rise between 2%-4% and 4%-6% respectively for the fiscal year 2027, the brokerages said.

Revenue for the top six firms -- TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and LTM -- is expected to grow about 10.9% year-on-year in the March quarter, with net profit rising 10.3%.

On a constant currency basis, or stripping out exchange-rate effects, the top four IT firms are more likely to see revenue rise only 1.8% for the year, Ambit said.

Analysts at Yes Securities said performance was likely to be uneven, with relative resilience in banking and financial services, while retail, healthcare, and hi-tech segments could face pressure due to higher exposure to discretionary spending.

"Our recent interactions suggest that overall client budgets have not increased materially and discretionary spending remains at bay," analysts at Jefferies said in a preview note.

However, even a modest revenue forecast could support stock prices, HSBC analysts said, noting valuations currently reflect only low-single-digit growth.

While the fears around the impact due to AI are "difficult to validate or falsify, the burden of proof now sits with IT companies. Re-rating, thus, depends on proof of surviving and thriving," said analysts at Motilal Oswal. Shares of IT companies are down 20% so far this year, on investor worries that advanced AI tools launched by Anthropic and Palantir could disrupt IT's traditional business models and cannibalise business. The Nifty 50 is down 13%.