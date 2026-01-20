After Q3 beats, is Indian IT turning the corner?

“We did tell in the past that our international market, we will continue delivering a higher growth. Now that we only have one quarter left, but it continues to be our aspiration that we would make every effort. We saw demand slowly picking up in Q2 that continued in Q3. We are taking every step to ensure that we grow better than FY25 in FY26 in the international market," said K Krithivasan, chief executive of TCS, during the company’s post-earnings analyst call on 12 January.