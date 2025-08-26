As US and Europe stall, India’s IT giants turn East in pursuit of growth
- TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech are expanding in Asia-Pacific through acquisitions and government deals as demand in their mainstay US and Europe markets slows.
- But growth gains may take 18-24 months to show, with near-term margin pressures from integration costs.
India’s top information technology services companies are increasingly placing bold bets on markets like Australia, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines as their biggest growth markets remain stubbornly stagnant.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, and Wipro Ltd have cumulatively announced about half a dozen acquisitions or government partnerships in under 12 months to offset macro uncertainties and expand their footprint.