As US and Europe stall, India’s IT giants turn East in pursuit of growth

“Infosys is cementing itself in Australia with cloud and digital transformation capabilities, while Wipro is deepening its engineering, AI (artificial intelligence), and IoT (internet of things) expertise through Harman DTS, along with expanding its presence in South Korea and Asia," said Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research. “Both deals show that Indian firms are no longer content with relying only on organic growth in their traditional US and European markets."