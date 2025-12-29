India’s 10 largest information technology (IT) services companies have announced $4.3 billion in acquisitions in the current fiscal year, the highest since the turn of the century, as they look to acquire new competencies in AI and cloud technologies at a time of rapid technological change.
How Indian IT developed a taste for acquisitions this year
SummaryTop ten 10 companies spend a record $4.3 billion in FY26, as focus shifts from shareholder payouts to pluggng capability gaps in double-quick time.
India’s 10 largest information technology (IT) services companies have announced $4.3 billion in acquisitions in the current fiscal year, the highest since the turn of the century, as they look to acquire new competencies in AI and cloud technologies at a time of rapid technological change.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More