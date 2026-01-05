Achche din for homegrown IT services companies delayed

Product impact

Significantly, Bengaluru-based Wipro, which has experienced revenue decline over the last two years, is expected to grow at the second-fastest rate among the top five, according to three of the four brokerages. Much of this is based on the $375 million Harman acquisition announced in August last year and the 10-year deal with UK-based insurance provider Phoenix, valued at $650 million, signed in March last year.