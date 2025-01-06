Indian IT services companies shed reliance on H-1B visas
Summary
- The number of H1-B visas Indian IT services companies secured has fallen over the past decade. At the same time, IT companies have increased hiring in the US.
Donald Trump’s return as the president for a second time has again triggered concerns about the fate of H-1B visas, which allow highly skilled non-immigrants to work in the US. But Indian software services providers, among the top beneficiaries of these permits, are less vulnerable than in the past.