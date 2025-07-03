Indian Oil Corp draws up green hydrogen fuel retail network plan
Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 03 Jul 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Summary
The playbook is part of Indian Oil's $30 billion investment plan to achieve net zero by 2046, and involves the refiner to meet its captive demand, followed by catering to mobility requirements and exports.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp. (IOC), the country’s largest oil-marketing company with over 37,500 petrol stations, is working on a new business plan to set up green hydrogen fuel dispensing pumps across the nation, chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney said in an interview.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story