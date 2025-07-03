Indian Oil Corp draws up green hydrogen fuel retail network plan

"We don't have enough dispensing stations in India. I think only three or four dispensing stations are there. Two of them are with us - one in Gujarat and another in Faridabad...But with those four, you can't run a proper automobile (ecosystem), so it's a chicken and egg story. If I can develop an ecosystem, if I can develop green hydrogen first and then our number of dispensing stations in a particular area in a particular state in a particular distance, and then encourage people to buy those automobiles there. And then, maybe we can develop an ecosystem there," he said.