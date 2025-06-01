Indian pharma’s young blood takes over as drug dynasties crack the succession code
Several Indian pharmaceutical companies are ushering in the next generation of their promoter families to take over the reins, even as India’s corporate landscape is riddled with high-profile family disputes.
Some of India’s largest pharmaceutical firms, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, are priming the next generation of their promoter families to take over the reins.
On 20 May, Torrent Pharma announced the appointment of Aman Mehta (33), son of chairman Samir Mehta and a third-generation member of the Torrent Group’s founder family, as managing director effective 1 August. The company said in a press statement that the appointment was part of “our long-term strategic vision and succession planning".
The same week, Sun Pharma announced the appointment of Vidhi Shanghvi, daughter of founder and managing director Dilip Shanghvi, as a whole time director. A few months ago, Sun Pharma elevated Aalok Shanghvi (40), Dilip Shanghvi’s son, as chief operating officer.
Other pharma companies like Lupin Ltd too have seen the next generation of their promoter families take charge in recent years. With the Indian pharmaceutical industry growing at a significant rate, the top companies in the sector are being closely watched for the evolution they are undertaking.