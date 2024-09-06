Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are down by -1.58%, Nifty down by -0.94%

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are down by -1.58%, Nifty down by -0.94%

Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 945.1 and closed at 930.2. The stock reached a high of 948.1 and a low of 926. Overall, the day's trading reflected a decline from the opening price, with the stock experiencing a fluctuation within the range of 926 to 948.1.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

At 06 Sep 11:04 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 930.2, -1.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81381.89, down by -1%. The stock has hit a high of 948.1 and a low of 926 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5934.44
10933.05
20929.10
50971.40
1001000.04
300939.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 952.47, 959.38, & 966.22, whereas it has key support levels at 938.72, 931.88, & 924.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation was -47.77% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.73 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.13% with a target price of 836.0.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in june quarter.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price down -1.58% today to trade at 930.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, Kaya, International Travel House are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.94% & -1% each respectively.

