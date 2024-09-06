Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are down by -1.58%, Nifty down by -0.94%

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 945.1 and closed at ₹ 930.2. The stock reached a high of ₹ 948.1 and a low of ₹ 926. Overall, the day's trading reflected a decline from the opening price, with the stock experiencing a fluctuation within the range of ₹ 926 to ₹ 948.1.

At 06 Sep 11:04 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹930.2, -1.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81381.89, down by -1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹948.1 and a low of ₹926 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 934.44 10 933.05 20 929.10 50 971.40 100 1000.04 300 939.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹952.47, ₹959.38, & ₹966.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹938.72, ₹931.88, & ₹924.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation was -47.77% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.73 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.13% with a target price of ₹836.0.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}