Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share are up by 0.46%, Nifty down by -0.11%

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 938.55 and closed at ₹ 943.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 952.60 and a low of ₹ 938.35 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

At 05 Sep 11:00 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹943.4, 0.46% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82244.23, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹952.6 and a low of ₹938.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 932.74 10 932.24 20 928.40 50 972.87 100 1000.80 300 938.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹942.33, ₹945.92, & ₹950.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹933.68, ₹928.62, & ₹925.03.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation was -34.39% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.32 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.38% with a target price of ₹836.0.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in june quarter.