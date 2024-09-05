Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are down by -1.39%, Nifty down by -0.11%

At 05 Sep 11:02 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹173.55, -1.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82229.37, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹177 and a low of ₹173 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 179.54 10 180.39 20 180.33 50 186.66 100 174.69 300 148.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹177.53, ₹178.97, & ₹179.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹175.13, ₹174.17, & ₹172.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -65.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 35.58 & P/B is at 4.53.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in june quarter.