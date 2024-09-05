Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are down by -1.39%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 176.55 and closed at 173.55. The stock reached a high of 177 and a low of 173 during the session.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

At 05 Sep 11:02 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price 173.55, -1.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82229.37, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 177 and a low of 173 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5179.54
10180.39
20180.33
50186.66
100174.69
300148.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 177.53, 178.97, & 179.93, whereas it has key support levels at 175.13, 174.17, & 172.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -65.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 35.58 & P/B is at 4.53.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in june quarter.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price down -1.39% today to trade at 173.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sanghvi Movers are falling today, but its peers Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Dhunseri Investments, MGF are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.15% each respectively.

