Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are down by -1.96%, Nifty down by -0.95%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹ 173.25 and closed at ₹ 170.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 174.10 and a low of ₹ 168.15 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

At 06 Sep 11:19 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹170.1, -1.96% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81330.9, down by -1.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹174.1 and a low of ₹168.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 178.57 10 180.00 20 180.16 50 186.65 100 174.97 300 148.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹175.96, ₹178.33, & ₹179.81, whereas it has key support levels at ₹172.11, ₹170.63, & ₹168.26.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -30.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 35.07 & P/B is at 4.47.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in june quarter.