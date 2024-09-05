Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are up by 0.04%, Nifty down by -0.12%

At 05 Sep 11:04 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹235.6, 0.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82252.91, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹238.65 and a low of ₹234.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 248.40 10 249.23 20 245.79 50 242.91 100 207.19 300 173.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹237.47, ₹239.57, & ₹240.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹234.14, ₹232.91, & ₹230.81.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency was -35.20% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 44.30 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.6% with a target price of ₹180.0.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in june quarter.