Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are up by 0.04%, Nifty down by -0.12%

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 236.2 and closed slightly lower at 235.6. The stock reached a high of 238.65 during the day, while the low was recorded at 234.5.

Published5 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates
At 05 Sep 11:04 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 235.6, 0.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82252.91, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 238.65 and a low of 234.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5248.40
10249.23
20245.79
50242.91
100207.19
300173.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 237.47, 239.57, & 240.8, whereas it has key support levels at 234.14, 232.91, & 230.81.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency was -35.20% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 44.30 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.6% with a target price of 180.0.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in june quarter.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price has gained 0.04% today to trade at 235.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.12% & -0.12% each respectively.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
