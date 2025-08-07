Indian space startups have run into a talent hurdle
Nearly 8,000 aerospace engineers graduate every year, but startups find it difficult to find talent with skills in rocketry, propulsion, photonics, and other niche areas. But that's only one side of the problem…
New Delhi: India’s private space startups are finding it hard to get top-notch talent as there aren’t enough graduates trained in niche topics and specialized skills. And even the small number of candidates available prefer companies overseas because of low salaries back home.